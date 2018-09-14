Assetto Corsa Competizione has launched into Early Access

Assetto Corsa Competizione has released into Early Access today, with Italian studio Kunos Simulazioni expecting the game to release in full this coming February. A follow-up to the original 2014, widely loved for the depth and detail of its simulation, Assetto Corsa Competizione is developed in Unreal Engine 4 and will "allow players to experience the real atmosphere of the FIA ​​GT3 homologated championship", according to an announcement.

Updates will roll out on a monthly basis between now and February, with new tracks and cars forthcoming. The game is apparently 40 percent intact at the moment, with the remaining 60 percent set to roll out incrementally over the next five months.

"The final game will include all cars and tracks of the ongoing Blancpain GT Season, and it will also introduce career and championship modes," the announcement reads. "Furthermore, a free update will be released during the Summer of 2019, introducing the 2019 Season of the Blancpain GT Series Championship."

Check out the trailer below. The game is $24.99 on Steam at the moment, but that price will rise when its feature complete in February.