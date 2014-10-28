Assassin's Creed: Unity interactive trailer unleashes 1400 Assassins on the streets of Paris

At this point we've surely reached peak Assassin's Creed Unity trailer. Nonetheless, Ubisoft has just put out another one, but today's "Unite" trailer at least manages to offer some novel interactivity. It features more than 1400 user-designed Assassins tearing it up in the streets of Paris, all bearing the names and faces of their creators, plus 15 "secrets" containing new videos and images.

It took me a minute to figure it out—I'm a bit slow sometimes—but the trailer can be paused at any point by moving the cursor above the timeline, and restarted by moving it below. When paused, it's possible to find and click on highlights that will reveal embedded images, videos, and messages, as well as specific Assassins and information about who created them.

At the end of the trailer is a "gigapan" that includes every single Assassin in the trailer, as well as the name of its creator and the date it was made. The image can be zoomed right down to street level, and specific individuals may be tracked down through the built-in search function.

Those of you with less-than-ideal connections to the internet may find it a struggle, but if you have the bandwidth to spare, it really is a very cool promo. Give it a go at acunity-unite.com. Assassin's Creed: Unity comes out on November 11.