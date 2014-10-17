Assassin's Creed Unity cast and characters shown in new trailer

There's a new Assassin's Creed coming out. You probably noticed, what with the endless stream of trailers Ubisoft has pumped into the internet. Here, inevitable, is another one—this time focusing on the cast behind its array of historical figures of note. Each cast member gives some insight into their character; even if that insight doesn't always go much beyond, yes, he was Napoleon.

For more on this upcoming Assassin's Creed, check out Tom's hands-on with the new co-op mode. Unity is due out 13 November.