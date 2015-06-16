Assassin's Creed Syndicate screens show mayhem, vehicles, Big Ben

Peaky Blinders But With Eagle Vision—sorry, 'Assassin's Creed Syndicate'—uses Unity's famously face-phobic game engine to tell a story of warring top hats in Victorian London. It embellishes AC's traversal with horse-drawn carriages, trains and a grappling hook, and it adds a playable female character for the first time in a main Assassin's Creed game. A new bit of footage was unveiled at E3 this week, and to go along with it, here's a bunch of new screenshots showing Jacob Frye murdering people for having the temerity to wear red.