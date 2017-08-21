Assassin's Creed: Origins Gamescom trailer is stylish and bloody

Here's a new Assassin's Creed: Origins video, showcasing the game's setting and mood to the tune of Leonard Cohen's You Want It Darker. As you'll have gathered by now, this installment is set in Ancient Egypt, and while Ubisoft has rejigged the series' format quite dramatically by all reports, you can be safely assured that much stabbing and killing will still take place.

The trailer was aired during the Xbox / Microsoft Gamescom press conference earlier today. Assassin's Creed: Origins will release this October, and according to James Davenport it'll be well worth the wait. After playing the game at E3, he highlighted some of the major changes over here.