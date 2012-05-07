Popular

Assassin's Creed 3 teaser trailer teases world premiere gameplay trailer

By

If you want to be marketed to these days, you've got to work for it. The latest Assassin's Creed III teaser bloodies up a Red Coat to motivate us to get on-board with game's big social media push. By "liking" the Facebook page and tweeting the hashtag #AC3, you too can help unlock the first gameplay trailer. Yay.

As it is, the teaser portrays the series' new protagonist as a rather viscous hunter of men, and has throttled up my excitement for tree running even further. We'll let you know when our participation in social media marketing earns us a new advertisement.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
