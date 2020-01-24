Ark: Genesis delayed until February, but on the plus side it'll have giant space whales

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Ark: Genesis, the first chapter of the next expansion for Ark: Survival Evolved, was originally planned for release in December of 2019, though it was later moved to January of 2020. Studio Wildcard announced today, however, that Genesis has been shuffled back once again, now to February 25, so you'll have to wait a bit longer to build your base on the back of a massive sea turtle.

On the plus side, the new screenshot above gives us a nice look at a couple of the expansion's space whales. I assume that's a plus, at least. Whales are good, space is good—space whales should therefore be double-good. We'll find out (hopefully) in 31 days.

Perhaps less good, especially if you fall out of your turtle base and into the water, there appears to be a massive eel boss in Genesis, too. How massive? Well, if you enlarge the image below you can see a small figure that looks like a player floating just to the left of the eel's gaping maw. That's a big eel, and a big maw.

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Genesis isn't just bringing tremendous beasts of sea and space, it's introducing a new AI character called HLN-A (Human Learning Neural Aid), a fully voiced companion who will follow you around, give you missions and goals, and provide some story beats to players.

There will also be new biomes on the Genesis map, including lava regions, more expansive oceans (to fit the giant turtles and eels), high-altitude mountain ranges, a low-gravity lunar biome (home of the space whales, which are actually called Astrocetus), and the swampy bog you can see below in another new screenshot.

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

"We’re extremely sorry to push it back an extra month, but as we have been heads-down with the rest of the team polishing, balancing and putting the final pieces together, we really felt that the extra wait will be worth it both for the quality of the base game and the ambitious new expansion," reads a post on Ark's site.