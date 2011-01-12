Arica: A Battlefield: Bad Company 2 musical tribute

We can probably all agree that there aren't enough songs in the world celebrating the highs and lows of the first person shooter. Youtube user oplim77 is taking steps to address this, with his own unique version of Toto's Africa. His rendition gets right to the heart of the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 experience. You'll find the video embedded below.

'Arica' is based on Toto's classic song, Africa , though oplim77 has skilfully changed all of the words to reflect life on the Battlefield: Bad Company 2 front line, with lyrics like this:

"I hear a gunshot echo in the night,

It's quiet here on Nelson Bay when wookies get their camp on,

I take him out with my 4x Noob sight But he'll be back,

To piss me off as soon as he can respawn"