EA have certainly had the headlines this week. First people get angry at their pre-order plans, then their games start going missing from Steam . But all is not as it seems, a blog post placates the fans on the pre-orders and the missing games were not their decision . Even US TV was talking about it.
Look inside for news that is not about EA...
- The Russian World of Tanks forum has details on the new American Tank Destroyers. We can't read the text, but we can see the pictures, including the ridiculous looking T-18 (pictured above)
- RockPaperShotgun think Planetside Next will be revealed at the Sony Online Entertainment Fan Faire
- CVG has a video on how Darksiders 2 will differ from the original.
- F.E.A.R. 3 is out soon. VG247 has a trailer .
- After three years, Codemasters have turned off the servers for GRID.
- Call of Juarez contains competitive co-op, or 'co-petition'.
- "It was not impossible to build Rapture out of Lego . It was impossible to build it out of anything else!"
So this week we saw Jimmy Fallon play Battlefield 3 and Modern Warfare 3, which got us thinking. What games would you like to see get coverage on mainstream TV? And on what show? Answer us in the comments below.