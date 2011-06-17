EA have certainly had the headlines this week. First people get angry at their pre-order plans, then their games start going missing from Steam . But all is not as it seems, a blog post placates the fans on the pre-orders and the missing games were not their decision . Even US TV was talking about it.

Look inside for news that is not about EA...



The Russian World of Tanks forum has details on the new American Tank Destroyers. We can't read the text, but we can see the pictures, including the ridiculous looking T-18 (pictured above)



RockPaperShotgun think Planetside Next will be revealed at the Sony Online Entertainment Fan Faire



CVG has a video on how Darksiders 2 will differ from the original.



F.E.A.R. 3 is out soon. VG247 has a trailer .



After three years, Codemasters have turned off the servers for GRID.



Call of Juarez contains competitive co-op, or 'co-petition'.



"It was not impossible to build Rapture out of Lego . It was impossible to build it out of anything else!"



So this week we saw Jimmy Fallon play Battlefield 3 and Modern Warfare 3, which got us thinking. What games would you like to see get coverage on mainstream TV? And on what show? Answer us in the comments below.