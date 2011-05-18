Today on PCGamer.com: boobs , romance and UNLIMITED DRAGONS . Everything a PC gamer needs, apart from bionic arms, but after seeing today's Sarif Industries trailer , we're not sure we want those anymore.

Only joking. Of COURSE we want bionic arms. They'll go really well with our cold, bionic hearts. Here's your daily dose of PC gaming news.



This man doesn't even need a co-op partner to complete Portal 2's co-op mode .

Game Informer reveal a few of the characters we'll be meeting in Assassin's Creed Revelations .

Rocksteady tell The Guardian that Arkham City will have 40 hours of content.

Develop have thrown up their enormous interview with Gabe Newell.

The Champions Online Resistance Adventure pack is live now.

Victory games have opened a forum to gather feedback on what fans might want from the next Command & Conquer game.

There's an amusing dig at Assassin's Creed hidden away in The Witcher 2.

Turbine release details on the next Lord of the Rings Online update, Legends of Eriador .

Vestro have recorded footage of the first 20 minutes of The Witcher 2. Spoiler warning for the first 20 minutes of The Witcher 2.

Today in the PC Gamer office, we noticed that we get lots of commenters on the PC Gamer Facebook page saying that they love PC Gamer, which is lovely. Then we noticed that most of them are women, which is nice. Then we noticed that an unnerving percentage of them have Angelina Jolie's face, which is just plain odd. FYI, you don't have to have Angelina Jolie's face to love us, but it helps. What are you planning on playing tonight?