If you like World of Warcraft, or colourful boxes and are European then you should definitely check out out big World of Warcraft giveaway . If that doesn't take your fancy, check out Graham's attempts to pull off the perfect crime as stealthily as possible in his Deus Ex: Human Revolution diary , or take a trip around the world of Guild Wars 2 in the latest trailer .

We have a bumper crop of news-o-links today, featuring A Game of Thrones, Dirt 3, Mortal Kombat, Planescape Torment 2 speculation, Brink, Assassin's Creed Revelations and loads more. Enjoy!

Here's a question. Does anybody out there listen to gaming soundtracks outside of games? If so, which are your favourites?