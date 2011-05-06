If you aren't excited about Deus Ex: Human Revolution, we reckon you should be. Over the last few days we've been revealing the many PC specific features we can look forward to when the game's released in August. We've been playing the game a lot, and can't wait to tell you all about it next week. Until then, here's a list of all the latest PC gaming news to tide you over.



Here's a superb '70s style poster Portal 2 movie poster .

Digital Reality announce Dead Block , a new co-op zombie defense game.

The writers of Iron Man will be writing the new Tomb Raider movie .

Ubisoft announce World Rally Championship 2011.

Here's a new Hunted dev diary.

IO hint that next week will be a big week for their fans.

Piranha bytes chat about the situation between Gothic and JoWood .

Today in the PC Gamer office, we've been split between Portal 2 co-op and StarCraft 2. Tim has been experimenting with the Terrans, claiming that he needs to "get into the Terran mindset." After a couple of games he declared he would never play any other race every again. The Terrans are cool, but there must be better races out there. What are your favourite armies in PC gaming?