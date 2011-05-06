Popular

If you aren't excited about Deus Ex: Human Revolution, we reckon you should be. Over the last few days we've been revealing the many PC specific features we can look forward to when the game's released in August. We've been playing the game a lot, and can't wait to tell you all about it next week. Until then, here's a list of all the latest PC gaming news to tide you over.

Today in the PC Gamer office, we've been split between Portal 2 co-op and StarCraft 2. Tim has been experimenting with the Terrans, claiming that he needs to "get into the Terran mindset." After a couple of games he declared he would never play any other race every again. The Terrans are cool, but there must be better races out there. What are your favourite armies in PC gaming?

