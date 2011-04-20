Welcome to a bumper, super special edition of And in other PC gaming news. Today, we're not just going to give you the cold, hard low-down on the latest happenings in the world of PC gaming, we're going to give you games. We've got free stuff. You need to take it away. Owen's very sanity is at stake. Read on to find out how to win, and for your daily list of PC gaming news.

Today in the PC Gamer office, we have tons of games to give away. We have so many that Owen has started using them to build a little fort in the middle of the office. We're going to give them all away to you right now, partly because we think you're great, but also as a kind of therapy for Owen, whose starting to become quite withdrawn and defensive. He's sitting in his fort right now, muttering about siege tactics and trying to bite anyone who comes close.

We've got copies of the Men of War Assault Squad Special edition, Left 4 Dead 2, and Metro 2033 to give away RIGHT NOW. The Metro 2033 boxes even come with free copies of Red Faction Guerilla. To win, comment below with your reason for not owning these games yet. The best reasons will win one of the games listed above, decided at random. Good luck!