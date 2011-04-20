Welcome to a bumper, super special edition of And in other PC gaming news. Today, we're not just going to give you the cold, hard low-down on the latest happenings in the world of PC gaming, we're going to give you games. We've got free stuff. You need to take it away. Owen's very sanity is at stake. Read on to find out how to win, and for your daily list of PC gaming news.
- Dawn of War 2: Retribution - The Last Standalone is out . That's their name for it, not ours.
- Epic talk about the features fans will expect from the next generation of games.
- In the midst of all this Portal 2 madness, it's been revealed that the original Portal has sold 4 million copies , and that's not including Steam sales.
- Prey 2 will focus on single player , and will last about 15 hours.
- Dungeon Siege 3's co-op detailed .
- Retailers are breaking street dates after the Portal 2 ARG gets the game released early.
- Bobby Kotick is up for re-election as Activision CEO . Would you vote for him?
- Eurogamer have news on Skyrim's level cap , and the size of the world.
- RPS have spotted a neat universe simulator that lets you explore the cosmos.
- A modder is remaking Crash Bandicoot in CryEngine 2.
- Capcom say the next Resident Evil game will be " totally different ."
Today in the PC Gamer office, we have tons of games to give away. We have so many that Owen has started using them to build a little fort in the middle of the office. We're going to give them all away to you right now, partly because we think you're great, but also as a kind of therapy for Owen, whose starting to become quite withdrawn and defensive. He's sitting in his fort right now, muttering about siege tactics and trying to bite anyone who comes close.
We've got copies of the Men of War Assault Squad Special edition, Left 4 Dead 2, and Metro 2033 to give away RIGHT NOW. The Metro 2033 boxes even come with free copies of Red Faction Guerilla. To win, comment below with your reason for not owning these games yet. The best reasons will win one of the games listed above, decided at random. Good luck!