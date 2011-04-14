There's an occupational hazard that comes with working at PC Gamer, and that's the chance that the first link you click on each day might just be an incredibly addictive web game that threatens to ruin your productivity for the rest of time. Today, that happened with World's Biggest Pac-Man , with its simple but epic twist on a classic formula.

We struggled past the urge to spend the rest of the day dodging ghosts and eating millions of blobs, and moved onto the news of the day, including a video of the next Minecraft update , news of incoming mod tools for Call of Duty: Black Ops , and the latest sinister twists and turns in Valve's potato ARG .

But what else has been going on in the world of PC gaming? Read on to find out, and to stand a chance of winning a copy of the original Portal.

Today in the PC Gamer office, I realised that I own too many copies of Portal. I have a sad, unplayed Steam copy just waiting to be gifted away. Write a good portal pun in the comments below. The best one will get the game.