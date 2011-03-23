Spring is here! This is bad news. The outside world is going to get sunnier with each passing day, making us feel even more guilty about all the time spent indoors playing games. There's only one answer, and that's to do what Al Pacino did when he went bonkers in Insomnia , and cover all of the windows with blankets and newspaper until encased in a shroud of comforting gaming darkness.

In spite of all that, something about all this sunshine makes me want to give something away. Did you know there's a Homefront novel? There is! Would you like to win it? Read on to find out how, and to get your daily fix of PC gaming news.

Update: A winner has been decided! There were loads of great entries for this one, but the book goes to kill4pie for a sly dig at the game's 5 hour campaign.



There's a Starpoint Gemini demo out.



More GTA V clues emerge.



StarCraft 2 has been patched . The Grandmaster league has now been added.



Angry Birds free on PC in the US.



FEAR 3 is out in the UK on May 27 . No word of a US release date just yet.



ARMA 2 has been patched .



There are many ways to annoy your opponents in Call of Duty: Black Ops, this could be one of the best.



It looks as though we won't be getting that Arcania: Gothic 4 expansion after all.

Gamasutra chat to PopCap CEO David Roberts about the future of casual gaming.

This man is living the dream, where the dream is running Assassin's Creed Brotherhood in 5760x1080 (via Reddit .)



The Homefront book is called The Voice of Freedom. If follows the trials of a reporter who becomes a freedom fighter in the face of invasion by unified Korean forces, and starts his own guerilla radio station to unify the American resistance in the face of total occupation. Sounds pretty good, no? I've got one copy to give away to anyone who can come up with a better tag line for Homefront. Currently it's "home is where the war is," which isn't just bad, it's completely wrong if you live outside of the US. We can definitely do better. The funniest tag line will take the prize. Good luck!