We love Fridays, and we love you. That's why we decided to throw up our preview of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . We also forced ourselves to watch the watch the latest amazing trailers for upcoming games like Portal 2 and Crysis 2 . It's also the reason why we scour the web every day, looking for the most fascinating snippets of PC gaming news around, so that we can weave them into a list of pure PC gaming knowledge and present them at the end of the day



Peter Molyneux names Minecraft as his game of the decade.

Rocksteady say multiplayer would have compromised Batman: Arkham City.

It look as though Darkspore is going to be delayed.

Gamasutra are covering the videogame violence debate happening in San Francisco right now.

Gamasutra also have news that Blizzard are planning to release a StarCraft 2 open beta in China this month ahead of a full release later this year.

Here's a look at villain safehouses in DC Universe Online.

Blizzard want The Old Republic to be successful, because it could grow the overall appeal of MMOs.

AMD say that DirectX is holding back hardware performance.

RPS found this multiplayer improvisational drama game designed to teach the AI how to play different characters. Slightly scary, but brilliant.

Total War: Shogun 2 has been taking up all of our spare time in the office today. We created our avatars, gave them silly hats and went online to wage clan warfare against whoever would fight us. If you're playing, you can become a member of the PC Gamer clan by joining the PC Gamer Steam group . Some of us are bound to be playing this weekend, so stop by the clan chat and say hi. There is one thing we're lacking though, and that's a PC Gamer haiku . Think you can help us out? Flex your poetry muscles and post your best shot in the comments below.