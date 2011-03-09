Today we are sad because it's no longer pancake day. We know that it's not against the law to make pancakes when it isn't pancake day, but it somehow seems so wrong. In an effort to cheer ourselves up, we decided to go ahead and launch two competitions. If you like the sound of Darkspore , or would like to try Trion World's new MMO Rift , check them out.

In the news today we had Microsoft talking about improving Games for Windows Live . Speaking of fixing things, Crytek put up a patch for the Crysis 2 demo and Sports Interactive unleashed their massive January update on Football Manager 2011 . In between all of this we also had a think about Battlefield 3 , and put together a list of 10 things we really want to see from the sequel. Now it's time to sit back and relax with a list of everything that's been going on in PC gaming, and more importantly, watch the next episode of Adventure Call. Are you ready to begin your quest, traveller?



Beyond Good and Evil soundtrack is now available for free!



Team Fortress 2 meets the Dark Knight in Demo Knight .



Chris Delay of Introversion created his own Minecraft style game-engine, with physics. Check out the great video at the end.



Could Rockstar's "Rush" be GTA V?



Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime gets a release date and trailer .



There's a new Lord of the Rings: Eye of the North trailer .



Kaos Studios say that Homefront 2 is "certainly the plan."



Pro Evolution Soccer 2011 will be getting some free DLC shortly.



New Scientist reports on a study that says gaming can help soldiers with trauma.



Via Reddit , NCIS writers troll PC gamers. "Is that a 12 core?"



I had forgotten how great the Beyond Good & Evil soundtrack was until I started picked it up for free from the link above. Sometimes the best soundtracks can go unnoticed, what are your favourite game scores?