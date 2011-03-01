The Companion Cube is back! There was no way a small thing like a blazing furnace was going to stop our favourite cube from making a return. The new Portal 2 screens provide proof that the Companion Cube is alive and well, and ready to face plenty of abuse at the hands of Glados and her tortu-I mean, test chambers.

In other news, PC gaming is worth billions . BILLIONS! And it's growing all the time, which can only mean more blockbusters like Crysis 2. Hopefully the demo's connection failures will be resolved soon so we can all get on with shooting each other.

As always, we've compiled another list of everything that's been happening in PC gaming. It's going to be hard to top that Magicka: Vietnam trailer, but we'll give it our best shot. News ho!



Game Informer have three video interviews with DICE staff members. They chat about the new technology behind Battlefield 3.

Razer have released their new Dragon Age 2 peripherals .

Super Meat Boy enjoyed a nice smooth Steam release on PC. They weren't so lucky with Xbox Live.

NCSoft say they're focused only on making a few big games like Lineage and Guild Wars 2.

UKIE are working towards putting together a PC digital sales chart .

Analyst Michael Pachter thinks future Call of Duty DLC will go for free.

Test your quick draw skills in Gunblood .

New Zealand developers are running an app appeal to raise money for victims of the Christchurch earthquake. All proceeds from any of the apps bought on that page will go to the New Zealand Red Cross.

Last night I whipped a man into the sky, and then shot him with a drill so hard that he flew into the stratosphere and disappeared. 250 POINTS! Bulletstorm is undoubtedly one of the stupidest games I've ever played, but the chain reaction of carnage you can create with a cannonball gun and a giant electric leash never gets old. I'm torn between the drill gun and the cannonball cannon for the best weapon in the game. What's your favourite in-game gun?