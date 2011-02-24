Skyrim! Yeah! You know what I'm saying right? We're pretty damn excited about The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Why? Turn up the volume, click here , and watch. Tom's shot-by-shot analysis is here . He's into Elder Scrolls. Like properly into it.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution! Yeah! Square Enix have finally let us talk about the first three hours. It's a very different story to the first preview we published (restricted to the first 30 minutes of play). Get the scoop here .

Exactly why did Activision close Bizarre?



Watch the Prototype 2 trailer and see a helicopter get kicked to death .



The Dead Island trailer, literalised .



There's rumours that Lego Universe might get cancelled.



Crytek say that Bulletstorm and Killzone 3 have "kept Crysis 2 in check."



Gearbox are hoping to credit every single Duke Nukem developer, ever.

In office news, Tim has gone! He's currently flying to hilly San Francisco to cover pancakes in bacon and maple syrup before covering GDC in immense detail. It all kicks off on Monday, so keep checking the site for regular updates. Some extremely exciting things are due to be announced, and you'll be able to get all the PC gaming news you need on PCGamer

What would you like to be unveiled at the Game Developer's Conference? A new IP from your favourite developer? A new breed of peripheral? Or just some raw Skyrim footage? Let us know in the comments and have a great evening. SKYRIM!