Mad scientists are brilliant, aren't they? When your world is being invaded by aliens, you can always count on them to come up with a ludicrous weapon to save the day. The super weapon of the day award today goes straight to Crysis 2 for the nanosuit. Its nano-brilliant abilities ensure that world will remain safe, until the next alien invasion. Check out our Crysis 2 review for our verdict on the game.

The mad scientists over at Valve are also up to something. We know they're working on Meet the Medic , but what was that intriguing wall of artwork all about? What could they be working on?

Anyhow, that's enough chat. You came here for knowledge. Read on for your daily dose of PC gaming news, including William Shatner, the original design documents for Grand Theft Auto, and your chance to win a Dead Space novel.

Update: And the Dead Space novel goes to ... Bojo600, for a film plot that finally find a use for all those limbs you cut off during the games.

First things first. Happy birthday to William Shatner. He is 80 today. Here he is performing Rocket Man live.

Hmmm, what's this, a Dead Space movie? According to the article, the initial idea was to write a prologue for the first game, but that didn't work out. They clearly need our help, and there's a Dead Space novel just sitting here waiting to be given away. Come up with a plot for the Dead Space movie in the comments below. The funniest/best one will win a copy of Dead Space: Martyr . I'll post the winner tomorrow.