It's Friday! We made it! Congratulations all round. Well done us, well done you. Yes, even you. We all deserve a pat on the back and a nice long sit down with a great PC game. There's plenty to choose from but I can't stop thinking about what's just around the corner. Namely, Mass Effect 3. Because Bioware threw out six trailers in a day and all can think of is what it would be like to be a Volus.
Hmm, what's that? Why is there a picture of Finn and Jake from Adventure Time at the top of this post? Oh, no reason, except the one at the top of today's list of newsy links.
- Adventure Time creator, Pendleton Ward has been doodling some ideas for an Adventure Time game on Twitter . More ideas here . Mathematical!
- Our pick of Dead End Thrills today comes from the gorgeous, rain-slick streets of Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto IV .
- Namco Bandai announce that they're making a new Star Trek game , no details yet, though.
- On RPS , VG247 's Pat Garret pledges/threatens to literally eat his trousers if Notch funds Psychonauts.
- Epic tell G4 they're planning to unveil Unreal Engine 4 this year.
- Obsidian's Chris Avellone is contemplating starting a Kickstarter project to fund ... something. Help him decide .
- Remedy say they'd be up for doing more Alan Wake .
- Frictional Games tease a new Amnesia , which looks like it could be set in China.
- Gabe Newell tells We Are Multiplayer about his favourite casual games.
- New Max Payne 3 screenshots have popped up on the Max Payne 3 site .
Adventure Time fans represent! No idea what Adventure Time is? There's a link at the top that leads to the pilot, there's several series after that. Adventure Time would make a great game, but what sort of game should it be?