APB Reloaded is on Steam now, so Rich hopped in to take a look, and by 'take a look' I mean 'spawn a hideous mutant man who causes all who gaze upon him to break down and cry'. Just look at him! The horrible gaze, the mutant face, the green body hair that looks like he's got a mould outbreak on his chest. Truly grotesque. His avatar is pretty ugly too.

Check inside for a selection of deformed, shambling PC gaming news.

Do you ever go 'maximum face' on a character creator? What's the worst thing you've created?