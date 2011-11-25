It was a normal night, I was relaxing in stately PC Gamer manor, brooding on the deaths of my parents, trying to figure out how to avenge them. Then suddenly, smash! A copy of Batman: Arkham City crashed through the steam window! Suddenly my course was set, for computerised criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot, and would surely flee before my fists of justice. Yes father, I shall become a bat.

Swoop from the rooftops to find a selection of PC gaming batnews.



OXM lists the fifteen most annoying NPC lines in Skyrim. Which reminds me, I really need to replace Lydia. Any follower recommendations lads?



Rock Paper Shotgun say Dear Esther will be re-released in the Portal 2 version of the source engine early next year.



ivr56 from the forums has spotted that Supreme Commander retail copies can be registered on steam.



Kotaku brings you 100 ways to die in Skyrim.



Gabe Newell tells The Cambridge Student piracy is a 'non-issue' for Valve.



How are your adventures in Gotham going readers?