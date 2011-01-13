It's Thursday. But the web doesn't care. Its wheels keep on turnin' as the news stories keep on burnin'. We're rolling, rolling, rolling on the internets.

If today's posts haven't been enough to satisfy your itch for PC gaming news you'll probably want to follow us through to the jump so you look extra clever. Here we go...



Who's going to make the next Call Of Duty game? Sledgehammer!



What have we been up to, aside from working really hard? Tim has been catching up on the most recent GSL Starcraft II matches, Tom and his fellow Supreme Commanders got destroyed by a fleet of walking boats in the regular lunchtime session and Ed has been enjoying the Miner Wars 2081 demo .

What's your favourite story of the day? What have we missed? As always, let us know in the comments.