[VAMS id="CnCail16BQm4I"]
Today in the PC gamer offices Tom Senior breezed in in a lurid purple suit and a fur hat, carrying a gold encrusted cane. It seems the strain of writing our Saints Row 3 review was too much for him, and now with the game released and a launch trailer online, his natural pimp-like tendencies have come to the fore.
Check inside for a selection of
hos PC gaming news.
- AllGamesBeta matches up the GTAV trailer with real life locations.
- Eurogamer compare Skyrim on PC and console.
- Bethblog have some details on the upcoming Brink update, which will add clans, tournaments and ladders.
- Trion's Scott Hartsman talks to Eurogamer about free to play and making money.
- Gamefront have a list of Skyrim easter eggs.
What is the most ridiculous thing you've done in Saints Row 3 readers?