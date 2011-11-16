[VAMS id="CnCail16BQm4I"]

Today in the PC gamer offices Tom Senior breezed in in a lurid purple suit and a fur hat, carrying a gold encrusted cane. It seems the strain of writing our Saints Row 3 review was too much for him, and now with the game released and a launch trailer online, his natural pimp-like tendencies have come to the fore.

Check inside for a selection of hos PC gaming news.



AllGamesBeta matches up the GTAV trailer with real life locations.



Eurogamer compare Skyrim on PC and console.



Bethblog have some details on the upcoming Brink update, which will add clans, tournaments and ladders.



Trion's Scott Hartsman talks to Eurogamer about free to play and making money.



Gamefront have a list of Skyrim easter eggs.



What is the most ridiculous thing you've done in Saints Row 3 readers?