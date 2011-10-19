[bcvideo id="1226226421001"] Baba ba babaaba. BABA BA BABAABA! It's a new Battlefield 3 trailer (You can tell from all the angry machine noises) and this one's about... skydiving! If there's one thing I love in games it's jumping off tall things. I love it in Saints Row, I love it in Just Cause, I love it in Batman and I'm pretty sure I'm going to love it in Battlefield 3. Most importantly Battlefield has multiplayer skydiving, so you can plummet to the earth in formation with your friends! Now if only there weren't nasty men trying to shoot you while this happened... Check inside for a selection of high altitude, low opening, PC gaming news.

Bethesda talk to Ars Technica about how preview code isn't always the most recent code.

VG247 say Mad Men's Christina Hendricks will be in Need for Speed: The Run.

Gamasutra have spotted some new Microsoft technology that can turn your hand into a touchscreen.

The LA Times talks about how Warner Brothers' investment in games is paying off.

Extra Credits talk about the politics of Call of Juarez: The Cartel.

Remember Unreal Tournament mod Air Buccaneers ? It's being turned into a standalone game!