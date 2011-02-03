The day was progressing quite calmly. There was the excitement of the new Crysis 2 trailer, then Star Trek Online had a birthday party and Good Old Games released Space Rangers 2 . Then, all of a sudden, a ton of new Deus Ex: Human Revolution info tore up the news feed like an augmented hand grenade. That game is just looking better and better.

You probably need something to calm you down, so why not have a glance at a nice relaxing list of the other happenings in this brilliant, explodey world we call PC gaming.



There's a new Painkiller game called the works called Painkiller: Redemption , in which you presumably earn redemption for the quadzillion enemies killed in the first one.

The Imperial Guard Commissar always knows what he wants .

Dead Space 2 devs: Unitology isn't Scientology, honest .

If your dog breaks a game, let the game's art director know. This might happen.

The latest Magicka patch notes in full. They're really churning out the patches.

Yesterday we mentioned Duty Calls, the spoof game made by the Bulletstorm devs. Here's a video of the whole thing if you don't fancy the 700+ MB download.

Yesterday we reported the sad news that Company of Heroes Online will be closing down for good. It's probably because of this .

A UK organisation are trying to put together an Indie Games Consortium to help indies distribute their games more effectively

War, it never changes. Just take the ongoing legal fight over Fallout Online as an example.

Sometimes games are delayed because they need extra testing and bug fixing. Other times they just get wrecked up on the boat on the way to the shops.

StarCraft 2 has well and truly Zerg rushed the office. Today lunchtime was devoted to a huge free-for-all between Tim, Rich, Owen, Ed and Edge hivemind member, Richard Stanton. Who won? The dark horse master of strategy himself, Ed Fenning, because "everyone forgot to destroy me". I once played a two month game of Neptune's Pride with Ed, and have witnessed his deviousness first hand. That man knows how to play the long game.

Backstabbing and lingering Neptune's Pride bitterness aside, it's going to be an incredible few months for PC gaming. March in particular is absolutely chock full of great releases. What are you planning to pick up and play?