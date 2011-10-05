A new Starcraft 2 unit you say? What do we think readers? What could it be? There's speculation in the other post, but it's all boringly sensible. Here are my ideas:



An armoured ET?



A mechanised knight with a shield?



A marauder wearing a hat?



Wall-E XTREME!!!?



A pretty butterfly?



A protoss with a funny head?



A zergling hiding behind some rocks?



Check inside for a collection of mysteriously silhouetted PC gaming news.



Creator of VVVVVV Terry Cavanagh talks to Gamasutra about his new game



The steam forums have an interesting comparison Counter Strike: Source and Counter Strike: Global Offensive maps.



Rumour: BF3 blog says anonymous source is telling them EA and Valve are 'close to an agreement' over EA games like Battlefield 3 appearing on steam.



Gamasutra say LA Noire developers Team Bondi are now closing.



CVG report on a frankly bizarre sounding reality TV series that will send American footballers into real life combat scenarios based on Battlefield 3. What?



So tell me readers, if you were adding a new Starcraft unit, what would it be?