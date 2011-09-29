Did you hear? Modern Warfare 3 has XP potions ! Only these are special, you see you drink them in real life, and they effect you in the game, ARG style! It's the kind of avant guarde, experimental art house mechanic we've come to expect from this little indie series. The team is always pushing the boundaries of the gaming experience, why with their last title, Black Ops, they skillfully communicated the a sense of the waste and pointlessness of war by encouraging players to waste their money on pointless map packs. Furthermore Black Ops actually recycled maps from previous Call of Duty games , because, as we all know from Fallout, war never changes. Truly, this is art.

Check within yourself for a selection of post modern PC gaming news.



CVG report that pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3 from Game will give you a double XP boost.



James Cameron talks to IGN about more Avatar games.



In an interview with Develop , David Cage slams US game marketing as 'conservative'.



The awesome Morrowind in Oblivion mod Morroblivion now has all Morrowind quests complete.



CVG take a look at the Skyrim art book.



Joystiq report that the developers of AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!!-- A Reckless Disregard for Gravity are holding an art competition for the sequel.

What do you think about Call of Duty readers? It's pretty obscure, you probably haven't heard of it.