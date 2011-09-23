A Jawa with a rocket launcher? The Old Republic Companion trailer has one of best ideas for an NPC I've ever heard. I can't wait to see what other bizarre race/class combinations Bioware has to offer. Wookie scientists? Ewok Bounty hunters? Hutt erotic dancers? The list is endless.

Check inside for a selection of heavily armed yet adorable PC Gaming news.



BluesNews reports that Red Orchestra 2 has received a patch, but only a small one.



SizeFiveGames have released a special edition of Ben There Dan That! on a 'pay what you want' basis.



There's a hotfix for the latest Deus Ex: Human Revolution patch on Steam .



BluesNews tells us that the Witcher 2 2.0 patch is out next week.



VG247 lets us know that the new Sims 3 Pets expansion has released a demo, letting you play with their pet creator tools.



Eurogamer have spotted a Complete Edition of LA Noire for PC, and it comes with all the DLC bundled in for free!



When this trailer came out Rich gave us a long lecture about Star Wars lore. I think I passed out for most of it, so tell me readers, what is the geekiest thing you know about Star Wars?