The Diablo 3 beta is live ! Half the office has been playing it, and recording their Diablo 3 impressions for you. The other half didn't get invites, and have been sulkily watching and giving the first lot dirty looks. The seeds of division have been sown, this blatant divide between the have and have nots can only lead to a socialist revolution. Then each of us will have half a code. It's the only fair way.

Check inside for a collection of pinko commie PC gaming news.



Some friends of PC Gamer are working on Playstation Access , go take a look!



Notch has made a snowman mob for Minecraft. It follows you around and throws snowballs at enemies. Adorable.



Minister for Culture Ed Vaizey tells Edge he wants to set up a gaming room in the Houses of Parliament.



Gamespot report that since THQ have cancelled their Avengers game , the rights have reverted to Marvel, who are looking for a new studio to work with.



Epic's Mike Capps talks to Forbes about the company's plans for the future.



IGN think they've spotted confirmation that Dead Space 3 is in the works.



RockPaperShotgun reveal The Cartel, a Paradox game inspired by the original Syndicate.



Eurogamer say Seth Green will not be reprising his role as Joker for the Mass Effect movie.



Have you got into the beta readers? What did you think?

PS: Did you here we're giving away a free TF2 hat with issue 232 ? It's gotten Tom pretty excited.