Reddit points us to this fantastic video, a recreation of the first Skyrim trailer in Team Fortress 2, starring the Heavy as the dragonborn and the Pyro as a dragon. I particularly like the ending, where the glowing magical aura is simulated by hidden medics and soldier firing laser beams.
Check inside for a selection of dragon punching PC gaming news.
- Edge points us to this post on the Mary Sue about the world's first female Starcraft pro-gamer.
- John Roberts links us to the delightfully named Fuck Yeah Concept Art tumblr.
- CVG report that Blizzard will be partnering with PayPal for the Diablo 3 auction house .
- The Planetside 2 site has a blog post with new screenshots.
- EGMNow tell us that Bethesda passed on the chance to make a Song of Ice and Fire game.
- VG247 let us know that Minecraft 1.8 has been properly released now.
What games would you recreate in TF2 readers?