Red Orchestra 2 came out today and we're all very excited about killing you in it, whether you're on our side or not , so why not join us on the PC Gamer server?

You can find us on 85.236.100.22 Port 8577. Let's show those Nazis what for!

Check inside for a collection of PC gaming news.

  • Activision tell IndustryGamers that Call of Duty xp was the second most watched livestream ever.

  • RockPaperShotgun have noticed some comedy stipulations in the Red Orchestra 2 EULA.

  • Develop report that BAFTA have released a Unity based game editor for school children.

  • Bethblog has some new screens for Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road.

  • Kotaku report that modders have starting fixing Dead Island's bugs.

  • Massively bring us the news that The Old Republic will get same sex romances post launch.

  • The Reticule reports that the makers of Euro Truck simulator 2 could be in financial jeopardy.

  • Is Space Marine the feminist game of the year? Powered by Hate thinks so, and makes a surprising good case.

Have you tried Red Orchestra 2 yet? What did you think?

