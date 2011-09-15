Red Orchestra 2 came out today and we're all very excited about killing you in it, whether you're on our side or not , so why not join us on the PC Gamer server?
You can find us on 85.236.100.22 Port 8577. Let's show those Nazis what for!
Check inside for a collection of PC gaming news.
- Activision tell IndustryGamers that Call of Duty xp was the second most watched livestream ever.
- RockPaperShotgun have noticed some comedy stipulations in the Red Orchestra 2 EULA.
- Develop report that BAFTA have released a Unity based game editor for school children.
- Bethblog has some new screens for Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road.
- Kotaku report that modders have starting fixing Dead Island's bugs.
- Massively bring us the news that The Old Republic will get same sex romances post launch.
- The Reticule reports that the makers of Euro Truck simulator 2 could be in financial jeopardy.
- Is Space Marine the feminist game of the year? Powered by Hate thinks so, and makes a surprising good case.
Have you tried Red Orchestra 2 yet? What did you think?