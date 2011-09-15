Red Orchestra 2 came out today and we're all very excited about killing you in it, whether you're on our side or not , so why not join us on the PC Gamer server?

You can find us on 85.236.100.22 Port 8577. Let's show those Nazis what for!

Activision tell IndustryGamers that Call of Duty xp was the second most watched livestream ever.



RockPaperShotgun have noticed some comedy stipulations in the Red Orchestra 2 EULA.



Develop report that BAFTA have released a Unity based game editor for school children.



Bethblog has some new screens for Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road.



Kotaku report that modders have starting fixing Dead Island's bugs.



Massively bring us the news that The Old Republic will get same sex romances post launch.



The Reticule reports that the makers of Euro Truck simulator 2 could be in financial jeopardy.



Is Space Marine the feminist game of the year? Powered by Hate thinks so, and makes a surprising good case.



Have you tried Red Orchestra 2 yet? What did you think?