We love giant robots here at PC Gamer. We love them so much that PCG HQ is located in the head of a giant robot. We love them so much that one of our staff, Tom Francis, is actually a miniature giant robot in disguise. We love them so much I occasionally make up blatant lies in order to include the words 'giant robot' in my posts as often as possible.

As you may have noticed, we recently put up footage of a match we had of Supreme Commander (the game of giant robots). We weren't all very good, but we did have a lot of fun. I built a giant robot. It exploded and caught another, slightly smaller giant robot in the blast.

A round up of giant robots gaming news can be found inside.



Eurogamer let us know that Might and Magic Heroes 6 has been delayed.



VG247 report that Valve will release the Left4Dead2 version of Blood Harvest early if enough people play Dead Air in versus mode.



Reddit draws our attention to an impressive Deus Ex texture revamp mod . Just the thing to get you in the mood for Human Revolution.



The Blitz 1up program has closed, here are the reasons why.



Joystiq discover why Bobby Kotick has a cameo in Moneyball. It's for charity.



VG247 report that DC Universe Online will start merging servers today.



We'd like to do more of these videos in future readers, so what games would you like to see us to talk about?