We've had some cool stories today. We've seen the reveal of the new Guild Wars 2 profession the Guardian , we've found out when Darkspore will be hitting the shelves, and we've seen Magicka go against the odds and sell thirty thousand copies in it's first day.

And, as ever, it's just not enough for you. Well, there's plenty more to read. It's all ready for you below.

In office news, the team have been rediscovering their love for StarCraft II. Tim, Rich and Owen have been throwing insults at each other as they clash on the lunch-time battlefield. At current, it really isn't clear who's winning (some sources say Owen has been crushed beyond recovery), but we'll bring you a more accurate account tomorrow.