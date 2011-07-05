Popular

Today in the PC Gamer offices we came over all queasy looking at the screenshots that accompanied our Surgery Simulator review . Believe it or not there's a dozen more like on we could have picked from to put up, every one as vomit inducing as the next. It's amazing how many bizarre simulators there are out there. Anyone up for a spot of Street Cleaning simulator ?

More news, less internal organs, are inside.

So tell us PC Gamers, which game (apart from Surgery Simulator) has revolted you the most?

