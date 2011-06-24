Team Fortress 2 is free! That's the big news of the day with a big update and Meet the Medic into the bargain Valve have even managed to do what we once thought impossible and overtake Counter Strike in the Steam most played list . We'll certainly be playing over the weekend. If you haven't played before then check out our beginner's guide .

A roundup of the rest of today's news lies within.

So readers, are there any of you that didn't already own TF2? Will you be trying it out? How about the old hands, tempted to go back?