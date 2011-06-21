While we applaud DICE designer Christina Coffin's DLC suggestion , we do have some important questions: Will T-Rexes be available in all regions? Are they included on the disc? Will non pre-orderers get to unlock T-Rexes?

Check inside for real PC gaming news.

There's a new TF2 update ! It has film noir leanings! Given the amount of hats already in the time it was only a matter of time. In other dressing up news City of Heroes is going f ree to play and bringing it's famous character creator with it. Screens here.

Less hats below:



Someone made a Minecraft mod themed after some obscure console series called 'Zelda' and they made a video of it.



Mount and Blade: Fire and Sword: Fish and Chips: Salt and Pepper just got a substantial patch.



Gaikai have brokered a deal to steam demos through WalMart's website.



King Arthur: Fallen Champions looks to bridge the gap between the first and second games.



RPS have an article on a suspiciously familiar Chinese FPS that TF2 fans might find suspiciously familiar.



Cliff Bleszinkski says it's "pretty scary to be a game developer" with all this hacking going on.



Activision boss Eric Hirshberg claims his company "Doesn't get enough credit" for innovation.



Obsidian are p lanning an update to improve the PC controls to Dungeon Siege 3, following a negative reaction from gamers.



And finally, games are being connected to crime again... but this time they're being touted as the reason for a crime drop.



So PC Gamers, which games would most benefit from dinosaur based DLC?