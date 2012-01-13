Popular

And in other gaming news...

By

Star Wars The Old Republic

Here's the best from our chums around the internet, including some top TOR tips, the best Minecraft texture packs, a look at what the web might be like if SOPA passes. You'll also find thoughts on the new Hitman and Bioshock Infinite's 1999 mode.

Computer and Video Games

GamesRadar

Official PlayStation Magazine

Official Xbox Magazine
See comments