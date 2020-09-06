Amid Evil is getting a 'full prequel expansion' called The Black Labyrinth

The Heretic-style retro fantasy FPS Amid Evil is very, very good: We called it "a badass monster mash" in last year's 86% review, while Wes also chose it as his "personal pick" for 2019, calling it "one of the best shooters of the year." Soon we will be getting more, in the form of a new prequel chapter called Amid Evil: The Black Labyrinth.

The Black Labyrinth is a full prequel expansion to Amid Evil, with new levels, new enemies, and new weapons to annihilate them with. "That's basically it," New Blood's Dave Oshry said.

I don't really know why anyone would want more weapons when they've got a dimension-warping cosmic rocket launcher that shoots literal planets, but the teaser looks great, and I am definitely down for more Amid Evil. It's also nice to finally have the "something dark is coming" mystery from the Lost Falls level release solved. (Yes, this is it.)

There's no release date yet on Amid Evil: The Black Labyrinth, but New Blood said it's coming soon.