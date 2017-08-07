AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X processor is going for a deal price of $420

If you're looking to build a fast system around one of AMD's Ryzen processors, here's a heads up that the Ryzen 7 1800X is on sale at Amazon for $420. That's not the lowest we've ever seen it, though it does appear to be the cheapest price around at the moment. The sole exception is Micro Center, though you'll need to bundle it with a motherboard to get the processor at the same price (otherwise it's $350), and that's for in-store purchases only.

AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X is an 8-core/16-thread processor clocked at 3.6GHz to 4GHz. It also has 4MB of L2 cache and 16MB of L3 cache. It's a bit of a tougher sell these days with AMD aggressively pricing its not-yet-released Threadripper 1900X at $549, which is also an 8-core/16-thread processor. However, the Ryzen 7 1800X becomes more appealing when you can snag one at a discount, as is the case here.

You can grab the Ryzen 7 1800X on sale here. Amazon also seems to be the cheapest place around for the Ryzen 7 1700X ($330) and Ryzen 7 1700 ($291).

