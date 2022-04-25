AMD EXPO could be key to unlocking meteoric DDR5 speeds with Zen 4

Audio player loading…

Last year Intel unveiled its new XMP 3.0 technology, which brings some brand new benefits to PC builders with DDR5 memory in their systems. And where Intel goes, AMD will follow (or vice versa)—it now appears as though AMD is primed to unleash a so-called EXPO technology, for DDR5 memory overclocking, with its next-gen AM5 platform and Zen 4 chips.

EXPO reportedly stands for 'EXtended Profiles for Overclocking', and would store two memory profiles on compatible DDR5 memory kits that would allow memory to run faster than stock on compatible systems. That's the rumour according to regular leaker Disclosuzen, speaking with Videocardz, anyways.

The first profile with EXPO compatible RAM would be optimised for high bandwidth, and the second profile for low latency. Though it is suggested that the second profile is optional, and vendors wouldn't have to offer an option here.

AMD systems today can make use of DDR4 compatible XMP or AMD's sister technology, AMP or X-AMP. Generally, though, it's Intel's XMP profiles that get the most use, but AMD does want to change that with its next-gen memory overclocking technology.

We actually know that to be the case following comments made by AMD memory enabling manager Joseph Tao.

"Our first DDR5 platform for gaming is our Raphael platform, and one of the awesome things about Raphael is that we are really gonna try to make a big splash with overclocking," Tao says during a webinar. "And I'll just kinda leave it there, but speeds that you maybe thought couldn't be possible may be possible with this overclocking spec."

Further rumours suggest AMD will be exclusively supporting DDR5 on its next-gen processors, meaning DDR4 will no longer be of any use for new AMD PC builds.

AMD's memory overclocking technology was originally rumoured to be named AMD RAMP, or 'Ryzen Accelerated Memory Profile'. Both similarly named technologies appear in relation to memory overclocking, according to rumours and trademark documents, though it could be that they are two different technologies altogether.

We'll find out once AMD's Zen 4 processors arrive. That's set to be later this year, and so far AMD appears to be sticking to that expected release window.