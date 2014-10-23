AMD cuts prices on its A-series desktop processors

Article by Kevin Lee

AMD has announced price cuts on many of its A-Series desktop processors. If you were planning on building an AMD system this holiday you can expect to save between $20 to $40 on an AMD APU including the 3.7GHz quad-core A10-7850K, which originally retailed for $179 has now dropped to $143.

The price cuts extends to multiple APUs on AMD’s current Kaveri line as well as its Richland and Trinity family APUs. Going slightly older school will save you a few more bucks with the 4.1GHz quad-core A10-6800K now going for $112 from its $139 list price. Alternatively, you can get the barest of essentials for computing with AMD’s $27 3GHz dual-core A4-4000 APU, which was originally listed for $49.

Although they come bargain you should not expect breathtaking performance out of these discount parts. Out this pack of discounted parts the AMD A10-7850K is the best APU you can get and it’s CPU speeds comparable with an Intel Core i3 processor. The good news is AMD’s integrated Radeons graphics are significantly better than Intel integrated HD graphics solutions; you can even run games on moderate settings with just the built in Kaveri R7 dual graphics.

Kaveri APUs Price A10-7850K $143 A10-7800 $133 A10-7700K $123 A8-7600 $92 A6-7400K $58

Aside from the price drops on APU units, AMD has also announced new bundles for its A10 APUs (including the 7850K, 7800, 7700K, 6800K, and 6790K). Purchasing one of these dystem-on-a-chips will net you a copy of Murdered: Soul Suspect, Thief, or Sniper Elite 3 through the code that comes in the box. Alternatively, users can also redeem to code as a discount to purchase Corel Aftershot Pro 2 for $5.

As of this writing, the new prices aren’t reflected on Newegg or Amazon, but expect to see them drop soon. Between this and the recent price drop on the R9 290X, it’s looking very easy to build an affordable AMD system.