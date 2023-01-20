Already-massive Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous adds new class, quests, companion

Audio player loading…

Owlcat has revealed a trailer and release date for the first installment of its second season of DLC add-ons for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. The Last Sarkorians (opens in new tab) adds a new class, Shifter, as well as a Shifter companion and his associated questlines.

Shifters are all about, well, shapeshifting, with roots in the prestige class of the same name from Dungeons & Dragons third edition and mechanics that build off the Druid "wild shape" abilities. According to RPG YouTuber Mortismal (opens in new tab), Shifter was a bit of a dud in tabletop Pathfinder, but we're probably going to see some mechanical tweaks for Owlcat's interpretation⁠—it wouldn't be the first time they've fudged tabletop accuracy in favor of CRPG fun.

The DLC's new companion is Ulbrig Olesk, one of the titular Last Sarkorians. If you need to brush up on your Golarian Lore, first, shame on you for not keeping up with it, and second, Sarkoris is the land in which Wrath of the Righteous takes place, a barbarian hinterland which was subjected to an abyssal apocalypse 100 years prior to the events of the game. The Sarkorians are rowdyruff warrior types, and sight unseen I'd guess Ulbrig enjoys nature, warrior traditions, and spirituality, and is a firm anti on urban society, arcane magic, and demons.

Ulbrig's viking nature warrior deal looks to take you on all kinds of new adventures as well⁠—WotR's companions all had three or four big quests spread across the game's five acts, and the trailer shows off some new locations. The Last Sarkorians launches March 7, and you can grab it standalone or as part of the season two pass on Steam (opens in new tab).