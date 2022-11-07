'This wallpaper does NOT exist' since the AI has yet to design it

Audio player loading…

If you're in need of a new wallpaper for your desktop or cell, but can't find one that's just right, why not get an AI to generate one for you? That way you know when you show it off to your buddies no one will be able to say, "Yo, I saw that on Reddit like last year, fam. Lame."

The apps title, This Wallpaper does NOT exist (opens in new tab), plays on the bespoke nature of its offering, in that the wallpaper does not, in fact, exist—not until you generate it.

While it's a fantastic little gem of a generator, This Wallpaper does NOT exist is still in beta, and there are some things I find a little off about it. First of all, there's no way to decide the image ratio, colour or subject of your image. It's entirely random when you click the generate button.

Below the image generator, it's possible to select features of previously generated images for you to then browse, but there doesn't appear to be any way to inform the generator itself.

It's great that the devs have included a link that lets you translate your generated design to 8K. It does so through upscale.media (opens in new tab), a site which also uses AI to process images into a higher resolution. There you can make sure your generated image fits whatever size screen you're using.

Just make sure you don't try and send a second image to the upscale app without saving your first one. You risk losing it if you don't open the 'Get 8k Image' link in a new tab.

(Image credit: This Wallpaper does not exist)

The most worrying thing as always with an AI image generator, is that we can't be totally sure of the image usage rights. There's no info on the site about what datasets the image generator is drawing its inspiration from. There's been a lot of uproar recently about AI image generation (opens in new tab) and image rights, since many are fed on datasets that include images with strict usage rights.

Scraping is what they call it, and it's a problem for hardworking artists. It could also get you in a lot of trouble if the generated image isn't sufficiently distinguishable from the original. Just something to keep in mind if you're thinking of using an AI image generator to design your startup logo, lo-fi album cover, or anything else you plan to make money off.

Wallpapers, however, you should be safe with.

On that note, here's a list of image generators (opens in new tab) that might be of interest. I discovered this the other day and I've been rinsing through them like there's no tomorrow. If you've got some images or generators to share, I'd love to hear about them on the PCG forum (opens in new tab), too.