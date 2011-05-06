Age of Empires Online beta open to all

We mentioned this in yesterday's news roundup , but it's worth another mention. Age of Empires Online is now freely available to download today and tomorrow. You can download the game now from Games For Windows Marketplace . Once it's installed, you'll be able to try out the game for free for as long as the beta lasts.

You'll find more details about the free-to-play, massively multiplayer RTS here . Supreme Commander 2 devs Gas Powered Games took over development a couple of months ago. We had a chat with Gas Powered Games boss Chris Taylor about the transition, and the new dawn for Age of Empires.