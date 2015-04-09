Sixteen years after it was first released on PC, Age of Empires 2 is getting a new expansion. Well, the recent HD remake is, to be specific. It's being developed by the team behind The Forgotten, which introduced new units, technologies, and civilizations to Microsoft's RTS.

"Forgotten Empires became a great content addition that both stayed true to the AOE spirit and moved the franchise forward," said developer MS Ryz0n on a Steam post. "And I'm excited to reveal that we’ll be working with the team to formally bring a new expansion to Age of Empires later this year."