After seven years, Arma 3 hits v2.0

Bohemia Interactive's military FPS Arma 3 launched on Steam in 2013 and has continued to evolve since then, through multiple updates, expansions, and even an alien invasion. (Sort of.) Those seven years of ongoing development have culminated in today's release of Arma 3 2.0, an update that includes a new firing drill, improved Steam Workshop integration, new equipment variants, and more achievements, if you're into that sort of thing.

The firing drill, called Course of Fire: Gray, is a challenging run that offers a gold medal to players who can complete it in under two minutes. Experienced Arma players may also recognize a few surprises from previous versions of the game, Bohemia teased, "if they know where to look and what to do."

Players will also be able to share custom compositions from Arma 3 directly to the Steam Workshop following the 2.0 update. A detailed breakdown of the process is available through the Community Wiki, but the quick-and-dirty version is that you'll select and arrange assets through the editor, save them as a custom composition, and select the icon to publish it to the Steam Workshop. Handy.

"Compositions can include anything from full-blown military camps to specific roadblocks or checkpoints, a Halloween pumpkin festival, a simple table and chairs, or anything in between," Bohemia Interactive said. "By sharing their unique compositions via the Steam Workshop, Arma 3 content creators can help each other build expansive, detailed, and atmospheric scenarios quickly and easily."

The update also adds a new and variant model of CTRG special forces gear, a black variant of the P07 pistol, and a lifetime supply of Arma Eau de Combat, an April Fool's joke from a few years back that's now actually in the game as a prop.

To mark the big 2.0 update, Arma 3 is currently on sale on Steam for $7.50/£6/€7, with additional bundle discounts on the Ultimate Edition, Apex Edition, Contact Edition, or DLC Essentials. The full, very long changelog is below.

Notes

Contact consists of 2 data packs / folders:

Contact (via PLAY CONTACT or -mod=Contact): for the singleplayer "First Contact" campaign experience (accessible only to owners - optionally loaded)

Contact (Platform): for most other use cases, including sandbox multiplayer (loaded by default for all players)

Consider using the Steam client option to verify the integrity of the local game cache to avoid corrupted data after downloading this update.

Consider defragmenting your HDD after downloading large updates.

Updating a deeply moddable game and its platform is not without risks. We use various methods to communicate upcoming changes to our awesome modding community, such as via the Dev Hub. We also co-operate directly on troubleshooting, and we offer an opportunity to test updates via our Release Candidate tests. Modders, server administrators and other members of the community do their best to prepare for updates and to address issues post-release as quickly as possible. Please be mindful of some interruptions (especially in the first hours / days after a release) while we all work to improve the game together.

A Legacy Build Steam branch is available for advanced users. It contains the previous significant main branch version (1.98). It can be used to compare specific changes between major releases. The access code for this branch is: Arma3Legacy198

This update does not apply to the experimental Linux and Mac port betas.

You can find the servers in the Steam library (switch the filter to "Tools") - "Arma 3 Server" (based on your OS, it will download the Windows or Linux version).

Administrators can also use the command-line SteamCMD utility. The app ID is to be 233780.

Changelog

Data:

Added: "CoF: Gray" Firing Drill

Added: Black P07

Added: Arid CTRG Stealth Uniforms*

Added: Arid CTRG Stealth Combat Helmet*

Added: CTRG-13 insignia

Added: Various (pop-up) target pictures

Added: "Eau de Combat" Aftershave (bottle / boxed)

Added: Old Man main menu tile hover video

Added: Base CfgDustEffects classes to config (CfgDustEffectsAir, CfgDustEffectsMan, CfgDustEffectsCar, CfgDustEffectsTank, CfgDustEffectsTankSmall) and implemented them on vanilla vehicles - FT-T131130

Added: "Vehicles only" difficulty setting to the 3rd person view option

Added: Support for the Dueling Target in Firing Drills (optional hit conditions for targets)

Added: Firing Drill ability to disable automatic recoloring of optional targets (per target type and per target instance)

Added: Nicer pling hit SFX for metal plate, rule, restart, and quit targets in Firing Drills

Added: Simple spam filter for bonus target VO feedback in Firing Drills

Added: Firing Drill event scripts per target instance (next to per target type)

Added: Firing Drill support for 3D helper objects as moving target waypoint and random position references (as alternative to markers, when designing in Eden Editor)

Added: Firing Drills bonus target support for: Orange / Pumpkin / Aftershave / Dueling Target

Added: Option for Firing Drill CP targets to get re-randomized on reset

Added: Gray color support for Firing Drills and target VFX

Added: SFX feedback for Firing Drill missed targets and no-shoot hits

Added: Ability to disable radio feedback per CP in Firing Drills

Added: Firing Drill CP onDeactivate and onClear script hooks

Added: "OnGameOptionsExited" scripted Event Handler

* Restrictions apply for those who don't own Arma 3 Apex expansion.

Tweaked: Improved detection of compatible accessories in Virtual Arsenal when an alternative syntax is used

Tweaked: BIS_fnc_findSafePos in-game function description corrected - FT-T149812

Tweaked: Kipchak vest was made more compatible with full ghillie suits

Tweaked: View Geometries of various Livonia and Tanoa buildings - FT-T146447

Tweaked: Collision shapes of the Livonia Small Church - FT-T149484

Tweaked: Fire Geometry on the Garage Office structure - FT-T149647

Tweaked: SPAR rifle series iron sights - FT-T149711

Tweaked: Position of optics on SPAR-16 and SPAR-16S

Tweaked: The size of the Eden Editor module description box was tweaked to prevent potentially cut off words

Tweaked: HMG M2 gunner resistance against grenades - FT-T150710

Tweaked: HMG M2 land contact snap points

Tweaked: Appearance of wheels in the last resolution LOD of AMV-7 to make it more in line with the rest of the vehicles

Tweaked: Display names of guided bombs in planes' HUDs - FT-T131756

Tweaked: Frangible target destruction FX now consistently use ASL, so they work better above other surfaces than the terrain

Tweaked: Applied better scripted loading screen method to Firing Drills

Tweaked: Improved Training Mine behaviour in the multiplayer environment (and less visible glitching on triggering)

Tweaked: Special times now always count as better than the gold medal in Firing Drills and Time Trials (i.e. unlocking Achievements and marking the challenge as done)

Tweaked: Firing Drill radio feedback spam filter for missed targets

Tweaked: VLS launch sound range

Changed: Virtual Garage mod icons are no longer tied to CfgMods and the mod folder name - instead they are using the same methods as Virtual Arsenal

Fixed: Inverted faces on a ZSU-39 hatch handle

Fixed: Camo selections were missing for hatches on ZSU-39 and BTR-K Kamysh - FT-T139602

Fixed: Slat and camo net Virtual Garage hidden selections for MSE-3 Marid

Fixed: Gorgon driver animation so their legs are no longer sticking out from the hull

Fixed: Missing Virtual Garage vehicle statistics

Fixed: Virtual Garage dummy characters now respect locked turrets

Fixed: Various script errors - FT-T149790

Fixed: Freeze when function BIS_fnc_findOverwatch is called with incorrect parameters - FT-T149845

Fixed: Script error in the patrol module - FT-T117706,

Fixed: Script error in Zeus when a vehicle is locked with LOCKEDPLAYER - FT-T151000

Fixed: Unlocalized hint in Eden Editor

Fixed: Commander turret indicator direction in interior views - FT-T151429

Fixed: Zeroed ironsights on MX, Katiba, TRG, Mk20, Zafir, M320, GM6, Mk18, Rahim, Protector, Sting, Vermin, Zafir and Mk200

Fixed: Virtual Arsenal / Garage would incorrectly show the previous DLC icon in the right tab

Fixed: If the Destroyer boat rack moved or turned, the 'recover' action could disappear - FT-T151178

Fixed: The (grenade) throwing sound while holding a pistol, launcher or no weapon at all, was not correctly triggered - FT-T151956

Fixed: Smoke not being visible while looking through Kiosk glass - FT-T151139

Fixed: Missing displayName for NoPop variants of Orange / Pumpkin

Fixed: Virtual Arsenal now properly removes magazines belonging to the previously selected weapon

Fixed: Firing Drill FF systems were also active on actual enemies

Fixed: Only updating the Firing Drill CP HUD box when a cleared CP is the active one

Fixed: Removed duplicate AT mines from Virtual Arsenal - FT-T152995

Fixed: Potential script error in the animal behavior FSM

Fixed: Adjusted stance while being armed animations had broken interpolations - FT-T152304

Fixed: Increased lifetime of GPR-T 40mm rounds so they can reach targets beyond 2.5 km - FT-T127965

Fixed: Missing editor preview for NATO post-EMP Ammo Bearer

Warlords:

Added: Periodic removal of assets spawned or moved below terrain

Fixed: Enemies should no longer be spawned inside rocks

Fixed: Players should no longer be able to get APERS Mine Dispensers or vehicle armaments from pre-saved loadouts

Fixed: It is no longer possible to deploy static defenses through walls, rocks, etc.

Potential spoilers (Old Man):

Fixed: After a first interaction with a market in "Old Man", the marker was not shown on the map

Fixed: Impossibility to download the Geolocator app from Keystone's laptop after finishing the quest to find CSAT evidence in "Old Man"

Fixed: Arthur in a certain "Old Man" hideout (and also few more civilians there) would talk to the player over the radio instead directly

Fixed: The Syndikat boss reply call for the delivered wallet could be missing in "Old Man"

Fixed: A discussion with Keystone at St. Maria island was interrupted by an incorrect line

Fixed: An explosive charge placed by Syndikat would not detonate every time

Fixed: Possible script error when the player gets into Koumac and the task received there was not created

Fixed: Some markers in "Old Man" would be created in the left bottom corner, instead of their intended location

Engine:

Added: Publishing / subscribing Eden Editor custom compositions to / from Steam Workshop

Added: 64-bit Linux Dedicated Server

Added: New -limitFPS= start parameter to adjust server FPS limit between 5-1000 FPS (default and previous limit 50)

Added: New command getAssetDLCInfo

Added: ctrlTextSelection, ctrlSetTextSelection for Edit box cursor / selection manipulation - FT-T147688 / FT-T76514

Added: New command getRoadInfo - FT-T147630

Added: New waypointLoiterAltitude, setWaypointLoiterAltitude commands

Added: Command diag_allMissionEventHandlers

Added: Script commands allAddonsInfo and addonFiles

Added: Config setting to configure the Steam Query limit (limitation of the mod list in Launcher) - FT-T123655

Added: New DustEffects class syntax - FT-T131130

Added: getAllUnitTraits script command

Added: surfaceTexture script command

Added: getVehicleTIPars script command

Added: Optional parameter to roadsConnectedTo to perform an extended search and return pedestrian 'roads'

Added: connectToServer script command

Added: "Vehicles only" difficulty option to thirdPersonView. Current values:

0 - disabled

1 - enabled

2 - enabled only for vehicles

Added: New script command getLoadedModsInfo - FT-T151377

Added: New script command getAttackTarget

Added: New script command unitTurret

Added: New script command selectionNames to retrieve such names per LOD - FT-T123926

Added: New script command namedProperties - FT-T151256

Added: New script command is3DENPreview

Added: New script commands ctrlScrollValues, ctrlSetScrollValues for working with control scrollbars

Added: Ability to select RscListBox entries with the right mouse button (enabled via config entry) - FT-T151053

Added: diaryRecordNull script command and support for null records to ==, != and the isNull command - FT-T152448

Added: New namespace localNamespace, for safer MP scripting (comparison operators == and != are also extended to accept this namespace type) - FT-T66917

Added: systemTime / systemTimeUTC script commands

Added: Support for Boolean type to == and != - FT-T64965

Added: The supportInfo script command received a new "i:<command>" filter, which returns extended information about the passed command - FT-T83862

Added: isFinal script command to complement compileFinal

Added: New script command radioChannelInfo - FT-T150855

Added: elevatePeriscope script command

Added: periscopeElevation script command

Added: PeriscopeElevationChanged entity Event Handler

Added: lockInventory script command to lock/disable vehicle inventory access

Added: lockedInventory script command

Added: ctrlMousePosition script command

Added: Disassembled entity Event Handler

Added: New script commands getPlayerVoNVolume and setPlayerVoNVolume

Added: HandleChatMessage Mission Event Handler - FT-T150854

Tweaked: Steam Workshop scenario description made more readable in-game - FT-T147399

Tweaked: Magazines are now set to a default config capacity when -1 is passed as ammo count in various commands

Tweaked: It is now possible to create empty magazines with addMagazineAmmoCargo - FT-T143153

Tweaked: Eden Editor compositions are now placed in a new layer (this behavior can be switched off via the preferences)

Tweaked: Security improvements concerning Headless Clients

Tweaked: Forced whitelisting of 127.0.0.1 in headlessClients[]

Tweaked: Performance improvements on network processing in MP versus AI

Tweaked: getRoadInfo's return is extended with the road start and end positions and an isBridge Boolean toggle - FT-T151014

Tweaked: Most magazinesX commands received an optional parameter to return empty magazines - FT-T151895

Tweaked: Extended playSound / playSound3D / say3D script commands with a start offset parameter

Tweaked: playSound / say3D script commands now return a sound source object

Tweaked: All vector operation commands now accept 2D vectors as arguments - FT-T152659, FT-T152658, FT-T152657

Tweaked: isOnRoad / roadAt now have better detection on bridges or when a 2D position is supplied

Fixed: Eden Editor object names were nil on remote machines when the 'simple object' option is used

Fixed: It was possible to add a weapon to a container with incompatible magazines via addWeaponWithAttachmentsCargo

Fixed: Ability to move items in the player's inventory while aboard a vehicle - FT-T81676

Fixed: Misaligned flashlight cone

Fixed: Players could get kicked when a multiplayer scenario spawns custom models - FT-T147191

Fixed: taskParent-related crash

Fixed: tvSort and tvSortByValue error on absence of optional parameter: reversed

Fixed: Broken alternative syntax for menuAction

Fixed: airportSide / setAirportSide-related crash - FT-T149781

Fixed: List _trigger returned nil when called immediately after trigger creation

Fixed: Editor waypoint loiter altitude did not broadcast to clients - FT-T126772

Fixed: createSimpleObject could fail when used directly with a model config entry

Fixed: null objects were not removed from the attachedObjects result - FT-T147753

Fixed: Exported singleplayer scenarios did not show overviewPicture or author - FT-T147399

Fixed: Texture not found when using setObjectTextureGlobal from a Dedicated Server - FT-T80668

Fixed: Workshop scenario overviews sometimes used previously cached values

Fixed: False RPT spam about certain missing sounds

Fixed: delete3DENEntities did not create a history entry - FT-T121797

Fixed: allowDamage serialization for mines

Fixed: CTD on ctrlCreate - FT-T136596

Fixed: Glitched Speedboat physics when under water in high waves

Fixed: addMagazineGlobal duplicated items per the number of clients - FT-T149788

Fixed: addWeaponGlobal could add multiple weapons to the player - FT-T149788

Fixed: Incorrect control behavior on text underflow

Fixed: Memory Allocator issue causing "Too many virtual memory blocks requested" crashes (this may help some to load old / large "Old Man" saves, but a fresh restart is still recommended) - FT-T150427

Fixed: Dead crew would not delete when a vehicle was deleted with deleteVehicle - FT-T148420

Fixed: Server crash when trying to load a scenario with a dot in its filename - FT-T150767

Fixed: nearestTerrainObjects would not return roads

Fixed: Inability to store Code type variables in profileNamespace ("Global namespace not passed during" error in RPT)

Fixed: Squad / Arma 3 Units logo not showing up on Linux servers - FT-T136477, FT-T80864

Fixed: CTD when a helicopter's HUD / cockpit digital clock reached a full hour - FT-T148480

Fixed: "unknown animation source" RPT spam for Simple Objects

Fixed: Topography / exportnogrid cheats not working in Eden Editor - FT-T151119

Fixed getMousePosition script command not handling sampling resolution correctly - FT-T84241

Fixed: isOnRoad / roadAt can now detect pedestrian 'roads' - FT-T151014

Fixed: Killing friendly units could in certain cases increase the rating of the shooter - FT-T151495

Fixed: Pop-up error when getNumber is used with a config array or class - FT-T151967

Fixed: Invisible CT_TREE scrollbars would block item selection

Fixed: CT_XSLIDER was created with CT_SLIDER type

Fixed: Crash when trying to host a server if a non-existent include exists in an exported PBO - FT-T139189

Fixed: Forced crash on broken #include when trying to host a server - FT-139189

Fixed: #include in description.ext was failing on files outside of a scenario's PBO - FT-T77179

Fixed: disabledChannels[] defined in description.ext or server.cfg config failed when a user rejoined from the lobby - FT-T117205

Fixed: "Wrong Color Format" error when linkColor is empty - FT-T152776, FT-T139588

Fixed: Target indicators in the HUD of some jets were jittering

Fixed: Missiles would bounce and fail to explode if the scripted view distance exceeded the view distance set in video options - FT-T150535

