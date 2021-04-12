After a disastrous 2020 outing, WWE 2K22 is coming this year

WWE 2K20 arrived on PC in a terrible state. To put it charitably, it was ridiculous . It was the first instalment developed entirely by Visual Concepts, a studio which had previously played a support role to series veterans Yuke’s. After the disastrous launch, publisher 2K Games opted to skip WWE 2K21, issuing the cartoonish outing WWE 2K Battlegrounds instead.

But the series is returning in 2021, with WWE 2K22 announced during WrestleMania 37 at the weekend. The trailer above doesn’t confirm a release date nor who is developing it, though Gamesradar has it on good authority that Visual Concepts is back on board. Fingers crossed the extra time has given the studio time to polish it.