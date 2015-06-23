Activision "talks and thinks about" remastering the Call of Duty series

Video game publishers talk and think a lot. They talk and think about things that you and I, lowly consumers, could never hope to understand. They talk and think about things that we can only dream about. For Activision, among the things talked and thought about is the potential for Call of Duty remasters, according to Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg, speaking to Game Informer.

"If done well, I think [remasters] can be great," Hirshberg said. "You talk about nostalgia, and people have such connection to the games they love from the last cycle. They want to see what it would look like if someone did it right for this cycle.

"It's always the opportunity cost," he continued. "Meaning we need everybody we can get to make the content we're already committed to for our new games. It's always a matter of finding great people to do that work. I would love to play Modern Warfare 1 or the original Black Ops. There's certainly a deep well there. No announcements, but it's something we talk about and think about a lot."

So there you have it, Activision talks about and thinks about Call of Duty remasters. It's no solid confirmation that it'll ever happen, but the hope that Modern Warfare or Black Ops could be revamped can be safely kept alive.